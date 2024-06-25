Rwanda: A campaign period of three weeks to convice voters

Rwanda marked the official commencement of presidential elections this past weekend.

Different candidates managed to carry out campaign rallies across different regions in the country.

This is expected to run for a period of 3 weeks until 15th July where the general elections will be carried out.

We have three candidates that are running against each other, we have Paul Kagame who happens to be the current President of Rwanda and also the head of RPF political party since the year 1998.

We also have Frank Habineza who is the head of the Democratic Green Party, he ran in the last presidential elections that were held in 2017, where he garnered 2% of votes.

Lastly we have Phillipe Mpayimana, who is running as an independent candidate.

There has been some controversy in these elections so far because of the huge turn up of Rwandans in the RPF Campaign rallies but in all honesty all the 3 candidates are actively participating in their own respective campaign rallies and Rwandans are being given the freedom to choose and vote the President that is suitable for their country.