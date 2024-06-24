Congolese President visits Moscow in bid to deepen ties

The trip by Congolese President Denis Sassou Nguesso comes less than a month after Russia's foreign affairs minister Sergei Lavrov made a stop in the central African country.

Sassou Nguesso is expected to meet with his Russian counterpart Vladmir Putin.

The two leaders will hold discussions on the economy, trade, energy as well as security cooperation.

This is Sassou Nguesso's second trip to Russia in less than a year. Last July, he traveled to Saint Petersburg to attend the Russia-Africa summit.

Brazaville is one of Moscow's staunchest allies in Africa. Russian companies maintain a presence in the country's oil, mining and military sector.

Russia has worked to bolster ties with African countries in a bid to counter western sanctions and isolation over the war in Ukraine.

Most African nations have adopted a neutral stance on the conflict, calling instead for a ceasefire and peace talks.