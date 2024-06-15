G7 Summit: Meloni meets with the President of Algeria, Abdelmadjid Tebboune   -  

After the G7 Summit working sessions came to a close yesterday, the President of the Council of Ministers, Giorgia Meloni, met today with the President of the People's Democratic Republic of Algeria, Abdelmadjid Tebboune.

During the meeting, the two Leaders expressed their deep satisfaction with the excellent state of bilateral relations, notably in the economic domain, where relations continue to develop in the energy, agricultural and industrial sectors.

The conversation focused on the progress of projects included in the Mattei Plan for Africa in the agricultural and vocational training sectors, as well as the joint commitment within the framework of the Rome Process on migration and development.

In this context, a sustainable agriculture project is in the process of being adopted that will involve the Italian agro-industrial group controlled by the company Bonifiche Ferraresi S.p.A. This project involves the strategic concession of approximately 36,000 hectares of land to be developed with agro-industrial activities, in cooperation with Algerian partners. This is the largest investment in sustainable agriculture ever to be made by Italy on the southern shores of the Mediterranean.

President Meloni and President Tebboune went on to discuss the major international issues, also in light of Algeria's role as a member of the Security Council for the 2024-2025 term.