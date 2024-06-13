Euro 2024: Germany ready for Scotland clash

Bayer Leverkusen's Florian Wirtz is set to make his Germany tournament debut against Scotland as Euro 2024 gets underway.

The attacking midfielder was a key part of Leverkusen's attack as they produced a record breaking championship season, and has developed into one of Germany's key players.

He said in a press conference that he is confident hosts Germany would have the answers in their Group A match on Friday against Scotland.//

21-year old Germany midfielder Jamal Musiala insists he has grown out of his 'Bambi' nickname as he gets set to participate in his third big tournament with the national team.

Musiala got a nickname 'Bambi' from his Bayern Munich teammate Leroy Sane, after he has joined the German club from Chelsea at the age of 16. He became Bayern's youngest-ever player in the Bundesliga.

At Euro 2020 he became the youngest German player to feature at a major tournament, aged 18 years and 117 days. Before being called up for 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Germany coach Julian Nagelsmann has called up Borussia Dortmund midfielder Emre Can to replace Bayern Munich's Aleksandar Pavlović, who will miss the European Championship because of illness.

The German soccer federation said Wednesday that Pavlović, a young midfielder who made his international debut in last week’s 0-0 draw with Ukraine, was unable to join the squad for the 2-1 win over Greece — Germany's final warmup for Euro 2024.

Can, who has played 43 games for Germany, will be expected to provide backup for Toni Kroos, Robert Andrich and Pascal Gross.

Manuel Neuer and Toni Kroos will be playing their fourth European Championships.

Kroos, 34, announced international retirement after Germany's last-16 Euros exit to England in 2021 but answered a call from manager Julian Nagelsmann and returned to the squad for the home Euro.

Goalkeeper Neuer, 38, has not played for his country since 2022, after breaking his leg following the Qatar World Cup.