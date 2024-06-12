Madagascar ruling party loses parliament majority

Madagascar's ruling party fell short of retaining its parliamentary majority after a strong showing by independents in the recently concluded legislative elections.

President Andry Rajoelina's Tanora Malagasy Vonona party only managed to win 80 seats out of 163, according to figures released by the Independent National Electoral Commission (CENI).

Independent candidates won 52 seats, with 25 going to the opposition.

The electoral commission put voter turnout at just over 48%

Following the announcement, opposition leader and former President Marc Ravalomanana accused the ruling party of violations and fraud.

President Rajoelina himself controversially won re-election last November. The vote was marred by a low voter turnout and a boycott by the opposition.