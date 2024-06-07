Sudan war: Al-Burhan visits Gezira state following RSF attack

On Thursday (Jun. 6), Sudan's army chief visited Gezira state in south-eastern Sudan, following a Rapid Support Forces (RSF) attack.

Upon arrival, Gen. Abdel Fattah Burhan was greeted by crowds chanting "one army, one people".

The RSF killed at least 100 people in their raid over the Wad Al-Noura village, in Al Gezira state.

Footage from the Sudanese Armed forces Facebook account showed Burhan visiting injured people in hospital.

The Madani Resistance Committee, a grassroots group set up to protect residents in the al-Gezira state capital, said that the RSF used heavy artillery to besiege and attack the Wad Al-Noura village starting Wednesday (Jun. 5).

Women and children are reportedly among the victims.

In a statement to local news outlet Sudan Tribune, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs denounced what he called a “heinous massacre” and blamed the international community’s leniency towards the RSF and its sponsors for such atrocities.

The 1-year old war between the RSF and the Sudanese army has wrecked the country.

More than 14,000 people have been killed and thousands wounded.

According to the International Organization for Migration, 7.1 million people are internally displaced.