Egypt to host Sudanese civil and political groups to discuss ending war

Personal belongings of people who crossed the border from Sudan are stored in a courtyard at the Joda border post, South Sudan, May 16, 2023   -  
Copyright © africanews
Sam Mednick/Copyright 2023 The AP. All rights reserved

By Africanews

with AP

Civil War

Egypt has invited Sudanese civil society and political groups to a conference to discuss ways to end the war in the country.

An Egyptian foreign ministry press release said the meeting planned for late June aims '' to reach a consensus among the various Sudanese civil political forces on ways to build comprehensive and lasting peace in Sudan through a Sudanese-Sudanese national dialogue based on a purely Sudanese vision''.

The conference is the latest effort by Sudan's neighbors to try to end a devastating war now in its second year. 

Previous interventions by regional bloc IGAD, Ethiopia and Kenya to broker a peace deal have borne no fruit.

A number of Sudanese civil and political groups are united under the Taqadum umbrella, chaired by former Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok. 

Last year, the alliance signed an agreement with the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), a party to the conflict - to manage civil and political affairs in the areas controlled by the group. Hamdok also held a meeting with Hamdan Daglo, the RSF commander.

The move was criticised by the army which accused Taqadum of seeking to ally with the rebels.

The group denies accusations that it supports any side in the conflict, insisting that its mission is to bring an end to the war.

