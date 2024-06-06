Beekeeping flourishes in Uganda

Beekeeping is thriving in Uganda, with the country producing between 100,000 and 200,000 metric tons of honey annually, according to the Uganda Investment Authority. The growing demand suggests significant potential for further expansion.

Sandra Ejang, a bee farmer and honey entrepreneur, began keeping bees as a hobby inspired by her grandmother's backyard beehives. "As a child, my grandmother had beehives in her backyard, and before we started, the only experience I had with honey was eating it from a comb," Ejang recalls.

For nearly a decade, Ejang has turned her passion into a profitable business. Her brand, Asali wa Moyo, has become a staple on store shelves. "This year, we are pulling up greatly as we become more commercial. We cater to everybody, from higher-end customers to hotels and restaurants," she explains.

Ejang’s business isn't limited to honey; she also produces beeswax, medicinal products, and honey-based beauty items. "The European markets have a demand for Ugandan honey. However, there are many aspects to consider for exportation, and we are focusing on increasing production," Ejang notes.

Despite the successes, challenges remain. The Uganda Investment Authority highlights the need to boost production volumes and protect the declining bee population. Antonio Querido, the FAO Representative in Uganda, emphasizes, "As we develop, it is important to be conscious of the role bees play in agrifood systems and adopt practices that foster their development."

Sandra Ejang's ambition is clear: "We want to be the best on the continent, providing delightful pleasure for honey lovers to savor."

The beekeeping sector in Uganda holds promise, and with entrepreneurs like Ejang leading the way, the future looks sweet.