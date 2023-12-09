Beef products banned in Uganda amid anthrax outbreak

Uganda has imposed a ban on the sale of beef products as authorities struggle to contain a severe anthrax outbreak originating in the Kyotera district of the central region.

Reports indicate that at least 17 people have died, with over 20 others bedridden in various local villages.

The Kyotera district veterinary officer, John Mary Lutaaya, has announced restrictions on the movement of cattle in the Kabira zone until the outbreak is under control, affecting local traders.

The outbreak, confirmed by health authorities on November 26, has resulted in the death of more than 40 cows within the past two months. Anthrax, a rare but highly infectious disease caused by the bacteria Bacillus anthracis, naturally occurs in soil and typically affects both wild and domestic animals.

The public is at risk of infection through contact with infected animals or contaminated animal products, leading to symptoms such as blisters, fevers, swollen limbs, and difficulty in breathing.

Of concern is the revelation that some affected individuals are seeking solace in shrines rather than healthcare facilities, a trend that health officials fear will impede efforts to contain the outbreak.

The situation remains critical as authorities intensify measures to curb the spread of the disease, including the prohibition of beef sales and the implementation of stringent controls on cattle movement in affected areas.