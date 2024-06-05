Lavrov arrives in Burkina Faso, third leg of his Africa tour

Russia's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov arrived in Burkina Faso late on Tuesday (Jun. 4) as he continued his latest tour of Africa.

It is his first visit to the west African nation.

Burkina Faso's foreign minister Karamoko Jean-Marie Traore hosted his Russian counterpart.

In his opening remarks at talks with minister Traoré, Lavrov hailed rapidly developing relations that he attributed to agreements reached at the 2nd Russia-Africa summit last year.

Since Capt. Ibrahim Traoré took power in coup in 2022, Burkina Faso has strengthened ties with the Russian federation.

Burkinabe officials who have travelled to Russia include the Minister of Defense and Veteran Affairs Kassoum Coulibaly.

Lavrov was grateful for what he called an efficient assistance in finding solutions that helped Russia reopen its embassy in Ouagadougou.

The embassy reopened last year after 31 years of closure.

Russia's top diplomat was scheduled to meet on Wednesday (Jun. 5) with Capt. Ibrahim Traore.

He was expected in Chad on Wednesday afternoon, the country's authorities said in a statement.