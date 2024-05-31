South Africa's electoral commission updates on vote counting

South Africa's Electoral Commission held a media briefing on Thursday to give an update on vote counting after the country held its national election on Wednesday.

"Counting procedures have now been concluded, with only a few voting stations reported to still be counting at around three," said Sy Mamabolo, the Chief Electoral Officer.

"The process of the results compilation entails ensuring accuracy and validation of those results," added Mamabolo.

The final results of a vote that could bring the biggest political shift in South Africa's young democracy were expected to take days, with the independent electoral commission saying they would be delivered by Sunday, although they could come earlier.

"By 1600 hours results had been concluded for 22.6% of the 23,292 voting district, which represent 2.3 million votes cast."