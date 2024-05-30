Morocco's El Kaabi gifts Olympiacos Europa Conference League trophy

Morocco's Ayoub El Kaabi gifted his Greek club Olympiacos a historic win in Athens.

On Wednesday (May 29), the Greek side celebrated becoming the first team from their country to win a European trophy.

El Kaabi scored a goal four minutes before the end of extra time inflicting a second straight Europa Conference League final defeat on Fiorentina.

El Kaabi was named man of the match.

"Today we played a very good match. We made a promise to our supporters that we would make it today. And we did. It's a final, but hamdulilah (praise is due to Allah) in the second half of extra time we scored a goal to win this trophy. I want to thank everybody."

A lengthy VAR check followed El Kaabi's effort but it survived a potential offside to settle an uneventful final.

The Moroccan is the top scorer in this year's UEFA Europa Conference League.with 11 goals in only nine outings in the competition.

The 30-year-old's haul is a record for a UEFA knockout stage. He managed to best Karim Benzema's 10 goals during the 2021/22 Champions League,as well as Cristiano Ronaldo (2016/17 Champions League) and Radamel Falcao (2010/11 Europa League), 10 goals.