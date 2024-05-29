Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

Madagascar holds key parliamentary election

The Tanora Malagasy Vonona party of President Andry Rajoelina won 84 out of 151 seats in the last election   -  
Copyright © africanews
Alexander Joe/Copyright 2023 The AP. All rights reserved.

By Africanews

Madagascar

People in Madagascar are voting in parliamentary elections Wednesday in which the ruling party hopes to retain its majority.

The Tanora Malagasy Vonona party of President Andry Rajoelina won 84 out of 151 seats in the last election.

Rajoelina himself controversially won re-election last November. The vote was marred by a low voter turnout and a boycott by the opposition.

12 million people are eligible to cast ballots in Wednesday's exercise, according to the Independent National Electoral Commission (CENI).

The African Union and a grouping of southern African countries SADC sent observers to the island nation.

You may also like

Most read

You may also like

Most read

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..