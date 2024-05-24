AI reigns supreme at the 8th edition of Vivatech

For four days, Europe's largest trade show dedicated to new technologies welcomed the jewels of global innovation to Porte de Versailles in Paris.

Africa, a breeding ground for talent, was well represented at Vivatech 2024.

Algeria in particular, which intends to position itself as a regional hub for innovation. And reverse the brain drain.

"AI is not the future, it's now! says Sid Ali Zerrouki, Algeria Venture Managing Director. "

We need an elite capable of adopting and mastering these technologies, so that we can keep up with the times and be at the cutting edge. We aspire to be the hub of innovation not only in Africa, but also in the Mediterranean"

"Today, one out of every 3 startups founded in Algeria is by an entrepreneur based abroad. So we have a brain drain in the opposite direction! And we're proud to be reversing the trend" Zerrouki added.

Fintech, green tech, e-commerce... the emergence of artificial intelligence is opening up new opportunities for Africa. François Bitouzet, Managing Director of Vivatech, believes in the emergence of new unicorns on the continent.

Vivatech Managing Director François Bitouzet :

"Today, tech is going to speak your language, whereas before it was you who had to adapt to tech. And what's interesting is that it's reshuffling the deck. Particularly the balance between countries, because access to artificial intelligence doesn't cost very much. Continents such as Europe and Africa, which are lagging behind the United States and China, for example, can once again make the most of their opportunities. And really, in Africa today, there's talent, there's structure, there's demand, and that's what we're trying to promote. And there really is a boulevard for Africa on this subject".

Vivatech is a veritable gas pedal for African start-ups, which are honored each year at the Africatech Awards.

Today's winners include Thalia psychotherapy, which uses artificial intelligence to make mental well-being accessible and affordable.

"For Thalia it will be an opportunity for us to develop our website which is something we are working on. So with this award we hope that we will be able to develop it. And even offer it such that even Africans who are working in diaspora may be able to easily access mental health services " Wamuyu Wanjohi a junior associate at Thalia said.

Africanews Bridget Uzezi Ugwe reported that a total of 37 African countries were represented at this edition of Vivatech, demonstrating the richness and dynamism of this ecosystem. Africa is more than ever the continent to watch when it comes to digital innovation.