'Russia has a role to play in peacekeeping in the Middle East' - says Bahrain's King

Russian President Vladimir Putin, left, greets Bahrain's Crown Prince and Prime Minister Salman bin Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa during their meeting at the Kremlin in Moscow, Rus   -  
Yury Kochetkov/AP
By Rédaction Africanews

Bahrain

Bahrain's King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa arrived in Moscow on Thursday where he held talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The two countries are "close on many issues on the international agenda," Putin said at the talks.

In comments to the monarch, Putin said “I would be very interested to know your opinion about the situation in the Middle East."

Speaking about economic relations with Bahrain, Putin noted positive trends in bilateral trade though the figures were largely "symbolic in nature.”

“As for investment cooperation, the situation here is more favorable. Approximately 30 large projects are being implemented,” the Russian President said.

on his part, Bahrain's King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa said  that Russia has a role to play in peacekeeping in the Middle East.

King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa said an agreement had been reached on the creation of an international peace conference in Bahrain.

"Russia is the first country that I am asking to support this conference because, without Russia’s support, this conference has no value," he said.

His comments came during a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin on an official two-day visit to the capital.

The two leaders will discuss a myriad of issues including trade and international politics.

