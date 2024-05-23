Greece frees Egyptians accused of causing deadly shipwreck

A group of Egyptians jailed for nearly a year on suspicion of causing a deadly shipwreck have been released from jail in southern Greece, a day after a court threw out the case against them on grounds that it had no jurisdiction to try it.

The men had been charged with being part of the crew of the Adriana, a massively overcrowded trawler that capsized and sank near Greece last June with an estimated 700 people on board.

The boat had been sailing from Libya to Italy. Only 104 people survived.

The nine were accused of having caused the shipwreck.

Eight were released from a jail outside the city of Nafplio Wednesday evening.

They were transferred to a police station, where they were to remain in custody overnight pending further procedures. The ninth was to be released from a different jail.

Survivors of the shipwreck and rights groups have accused the Greek coastguard of causing the disaster while attempting to tow the vessel away from Greece's zone of responsibility.