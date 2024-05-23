Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

Greece frees Egyptians accused of causing deadly shipwreck

One of nine Egyptians, who was on trial for migrant smuggling, waves to the media persons as he leaves the court in Kalamata, southwestern Greece, on Tuesday, May 21, 2024   -  
Copyright © africanews
Thanassis Stavrakis/Copyright 2024 The AP. All rights reserved

By Africanews

with AP

Greece

A group of Egyptians jailed for nearly a year on suspicion of causing a deadly shipwreck have been released from jail in southern Greece, a day after a court threw out the case against them on grounds that it had no jurisdiction to try it.

The men had been charged with being part of the crew of the Adriana, a massively overcrowded trawler that capsized and sank near Greece last June with an estimated 700 people on board. 

The boat had been sailing from Libya to Italy. Only 104 people survived.

The nine were accused of having caused the shipwreck.

Eight were released from a jail outside the city of Nafplio Wednesday evening.

They were transferred to a police station, where they were to remain in custody overnight pending further procedures. The ninth was to be released from a different jail.

Survivors of the shipwreck and rights groups have accused the Greek coastguard of causing the disaster while attempting to tow the vessel away from Greece's zone of responsibility.

You may also like

From the same country

View more

You may also like

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..