Chad: Idriss Déby sworn in as president following disputed elections

Chad's president-elect, Mahamat Idriss Deby Itno, was sworn in on Thursday at a ceremony in the capital, N’Djamena, attended by several leaders from the region.

Deby’s inauguration came a week after the constitutional council confirmed he had won the disputed 6 May election outright, with 61 per cent of the vote.

He seized power three years ago after the death of his father, Idriss Déby, who had ruled Chad with an iron fist for three decades.

A career soldier, Deby junior had promised to hold elections within 18 months, but his government postponed the poll and allowed him to run for president

Opposition leader, Succes Masra, a staunch opponent of the junta won a 18,5 per cent share of the vote.

He unsuccessfully challenged the results of the election, which international NGOs described as neither credible nor free.

Masra resigned as Prime Minister on Wednesday and did not attend the ceremony.

Chad was the first in a string of countries in the region which experienced coups in the past four years, to hold elections.