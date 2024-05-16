Several leaders arrive for the Arab League summit

Arab League
Leaders of Arab states have started arriving in Manama the Bahraini capital on Wednesday to attend the Arab League summit.
The Arab leaders will convene on Thursday in a regular summit under unusual circumstances due to the Israeli-Hamas war in Gaza.
An Arab Islamic summit was hosted last November in Saudi Arabia where a committee of ministers from several countries was established and tasked to stop the Israeli war on Gaza and to push for a serious peace process according to the 1967 borderline and the two-state solution.
During Thursday’s summit, the Arab leaders are expected to discuss various political development, security, economic and social issues that were outlined in the draft agenda that was prepared by the foreign ministers in their meeting yesterday in Bahrain.
