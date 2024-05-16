Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

Several leaders arrive for the Arab League summit

Head of Palestinian Authority Mahmoud Abbas disembarking the plane, descending the stairs   -  
Copyright © africanews
cleared
By Rédaction Africanews

Arab League

Leaders of Arab states have started arriving in Manama the Bahraini capital on Wednesday to attend the Arab League summit.

The Arab leaders will convene on Thursday in a regular summit under unusual circumstances due to the Israeli-Hamas war in Gaza.

An Arab Islamic summit was hosted last November in Saudi Arabia where a committee of ministers from several countries was established and tasked to stop the Israeli war on Gaza and to push for a serious peace process according to the 1967 borderline and the two-state solution.

During Thursday’s summit, the Arab leaders are expected to discuss various political development, security, economic and social issues that were outlined in the draft agenda that was prepared by the foreign ministers in their meeting yesterday in Bahrain.

Additional sources • AP

You may also like

Most read

You may also like

Most read

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..