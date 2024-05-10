Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

Niger: Court session on lifting of Bazoum’s presidential immunity postponed

Niger's President Mohamed Bazoum smiles before a working lunch with French President Emmanuel Macron, Feb. 16, 2023 at the Elysee Palace in Paris.   -  
Copyright © africanews
Michel Euler/Copyright 2023 The AP. All rights reserved.
By Rédaction Africanews

Niger

**Niger's state court has postponed till June 7  the decision on lifting the immunity of former president Mohamed Bazoum, who was overthrown by the military in July 2023.**The court was due to hand down the decision on Friday.

Bazooum's lawyers had requested the postponement arguing that the former leader was not properly notified of the ongoing proceedings” and that he “was unable to communicate freely” with his legal team. 

According to Niger's Bar Association, the postponement of the case till June 7 will allow “an adversarial debate at the trial” so that “the right to defense can be fully ensured”.

The former president is accused by the ruling military authorities of “high treason” and “undermining the security” of the country. Since the military coup, Mohamed Bazoum has remained detained at the presidential residence in Niamey with his wife.

Mr. Bazoum's lawyers in February had asked the Court of Justice of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) to demand their client's release, which it had ordered in December.

You may also like

From the same country

View more

You may also like

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..