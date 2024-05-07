Kenyan president ruto pledges aid and reconstruction in response to floods

Kenyan President William Ruto has promised emergency financial assistance to every household affected in and displaced by floods in Nairobi.

Speaking during a visit of the affected areas in the Capital's dense informal settlements, Ruto pledged to give each family 10,000 Shillings (75USD) and vowed to rebuild all schools destroyed by floods.

"The government has set aside 1 billion Kenyan Shillings (7.5 million USD) to rebuild all the schools affected by floods, before re-opening of schools,” he told the crowd.

Ruto postponed the planned reopening of schools this week until further notice, as heavy rains and floods that have killed more than 200 people continue.

He further explained how his flagship 'Affordable Housing' project will go on to end such flooding-related displacements in future.

"I will announce the construction of 20,000 houses that will help people of Nairobi living in informal settlements like this one,” he said.

The head of state insisted that it was the only way to not only give the people dignified dwellings, but also a key strategy to safeguard the riparian lands and avert future crises.

The president in his state of the nation address on Friday said that “meteorological reports paint a dire picture,” citing no apparent end to the rain and floods.

Kenya and other parts of East Africa have been overwhelmed by flooding, with more than 150,000 displaced people living in camps across the country.

The government had ordered people living near 178 dams and reservoirs that are either full or nearly full to evacuate or be forcefully moved. Many moved over the weekend.

Water levels at two major hydroelectric dams have reached historic highs and the government has warned those living downstream along the Tana River.

In April, a boat capsized on the river, which flows to the Indian Ocean, leaving seven people dead and 13 others missing. A passenger bus was also swept off a bridge along the same river last month.

The government has been accused of an inadequate response to the floods.

The flooding has left more than 155 people dead in neighboring Tanzania, where Cyclone Hidaya mildly hit the coastal areas. Hundreds of people have been affected in Burundi, Ethiopia and Somalia as well.