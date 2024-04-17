Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

Pope Francis invites faithful to pray for people caught in wars

2024   -  
Copyright © africanews
Andrew Medichini/Copyright 2024 The AP. All rights reserved
By Rédaction Africanews

Religion

Pope Francis invited faithful on Wednesday to pray for all people suffering in conflicts around the world, and urged the liberation of prisoners of war.

"Our thought at this time, all of us, goes to the populations at war. Let's think of the Holy Land, Palestine, Israel, let's think of Ukraine, of the martyred Ukraine", he said.

"Let us think of the prisoners of war that may the Lord move the will to free them all," he continued.

He then condemned torture: "it's not human" he said, adding that it hurts "the dignity of the person."

The Pope has often called for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, asking conflicting parties to follow the path of negotiations.

During easter Pope Francis called for an immediate ceasefire and the release of all Israeli hostages.

You may also like

Most read

You may also like

Most read

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..