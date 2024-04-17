Pope Francis invites faithful to pray for people caught in wars

Religion
Pope Francis invited faithful on Wednesday to pray for all people suffering in conflicts around the world, and urged the liberation of prisoners of war.
"Our thought at this time, all of us, goes to the populations at war. Let's think of the Holy Land, Palestine, Israel, let's think of Ukraine, of the martyred Ukraine", he said.
"Let us think of the prisoners of war that may the Lord move the will to free them all," he continued.
He then condemned torture: "it's not human" he said, adding that it hurts "the dignity of the person."
The Pope has often called for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, asking conflicting parties to follow the path of negotiations.
During easter Pope Francis called for an immediate ceasefire and the release of all Israeli hostages.
