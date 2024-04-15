The US and the UK condemn Iran's attack on Israel

Both the UK and US condemned Iran's attack on Israel during an emergency meeting of the UN's Security Council on Sunday.

It comes as the U.S. assisted Israel in shooting down dozens of drones and missiles fired by Iran in what was the first time it had launched a direct military assault on Israel.

Israeli authorities said 99% of the inbound weapons were shot down without causing any significant damage.

"The United States condemns in the strongest terms the unprecedented attack on the state of Israel by the Islamic Republic of Iran and its militant proxies and partners," Robert Wood, US deputy ambassador to the UN, told the Security Council in response to the attack.

He urged members to "unequivocally condemn Iran's aggressive actions" and call on Tehran and "its partners and proxies" to stop their attacks in the region.

Barbara Woodward, UK Ambassador to the UN, echoed the condemnation of the attack.

"The scale and nature of Iran's heinous assault, the first direct attack from Iran on Israeli soil poses grave risks to the security and stability of citizens across the Middle East," she said as she called on all parties to "refrain from any action" that could heighten tensions in the region.