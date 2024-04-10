Hamas political leader confirms death of three sons in Israeli strike

Hamas’ exiled political leader, Ismail Haniyeh, has confirmed that three of his sons and a number of his grandchildren were killed in an Israeli strike in the Gaza Strip on Wednesday.

Media linked to the militant organisation said the car his sons were travelling in was hit in Al-Shati camps near Gaza City.

They were reportedly on their way to a family celebration to mark the first day of the Eid al-Fitr holiday at the end of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

Haniyeh’s sons are believed to be among the highest profile Hamas figures to have been killed in the war so far.

It was not immediately clear how their deaths might affect the months-long ceasefire talks being brokered by international mediators.

"The enemy will be delusional if it thinks that targeting my sons, at the climax of the negotiations and before the movement sends its response, will push Hamas to change its position," he said in an interview with Al Jazeera.

Haniyeh lives in exile in Qatar, where Al Jazeera is based.

Israel's military confirmed it had targeted his sons, describing them as "Hamas military wing operatives" who were “on their way to carry out terrorist activities”.

The statement did not mention the reported deaths of Haniyeh's grandchildren.

The strike came as Palestinians in Gaza marked a muted Eid al-Fitr, visiting the graves of loved ones killed in the war.