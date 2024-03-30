Senegal’s top court confirms Bassirou Diomaye Faye’s election victory

Senegal's Constitutional Council on Friday confirmed the presidential election victory of opposition candidate Bassirou Diomaye Faye.

The top court validated provisional results announced on Wednesday based on vote tallies from 100 percent of polling stations.

Faye won more than 54% of votes in last Sunday's delayed presidential poll, with ruling coalition candidate Amadou Ba taking over 35%.

Faye ,44, is due to be sworn in as Senegal's youngest president on Tuesday in the city of Diamniadio, according to the presidency.