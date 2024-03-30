Welcome to Africanews

Pope skips Good Friday to preserve health

Roma  
Andrew Medichini/Copyright 2024 The AP. All rights reserved
By Rédaction Africanews

and Euronews

Vatican

Pope Francis has skipped the traditional Good Friday procession for the second year in a row, citing health reasons

Francis had been expected to preside over the Way of the Cross procession, but announced he would pray from his residence last- minute

The Vatican's press office said this was to 'preserve his health'

The Pope, who also skipped the event in 2023, has been battling what the Vatican describe as a flu for several weeks

Instead he has asked an aide to read his speeches.

As Good Friday is celebrated around the world, Holy Week in Gaza is significantly toned down

Churches in Gaza are acting as shelters for the displaced, with one serving around 600 people who have lost their homes

