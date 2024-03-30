Pope skips Good Friday to preserve health

Vatican
Pope Francis has skipped the traditional Good Friday procession for the second year in a row, citing health reasons
Francis had been expected to preside over the Way of the Cross procession, but announced he would pray from his residence last- minute
The Vatican's press office said this was to 'preserve his health'
The Pope, who also skipped the event in 2023, has been battling what the Vatican describe as a flu for several weeks
Instead he has asked an aide to read his speeches.
As Good Friday is celebrated around the world, Holy Week in Gaza is significantly toned down
Churches in Gaza are acting as shelters for the displaced, with one serving around 600 people who have lost their homes
Go to video
A Filipino villager is nailed to a cross for the 35th time on Good Friday
01:02
Pics of the day: February 28, 2024
Go to video
Pope Francis had diagnostic tests in a Rome hospital after his weekly audience
01:27
Pope Francis celebrates weekly Angelus prayer despite mild flu symptoms
01:02
Pics of the day: January 30, 2024
00:55
Blessing of same-sex couples: Case of Africa is “special” Pope says