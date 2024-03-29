South Africa’s former President Jacob Zuma involved in car crash

Former South African President Jacob Zuma has been involved in a car crash but escaped unharmed.

According to local news reports, Police said a drunk driver hit his official state car on Thursday evening.

A member of his party, uMkhonto we Sizwe (MK), claimed it was deliberate.

Zuma, suspended by the African National Congress (ANC), is campaigning for MK before May's election.

The crash occurred in his home province, KwaZulu-Natal, at 18:40 local time.

"No injuries were reported," said police.

A 51-year-old man was arrested for drunk and reckless driving.

Musa Mkhize, MK's election head, suggested the crash was planned.

Zuma, 81, served as president from 2009 to 2018 amidst corruption allegations.

He's entitled to an official protection team.

The crash coincided with him being barred from the upcoming election due to a previous jail sentence.

Opinion polls hint ANC's vote might dip below 50% for the first time in 30 years.

MK's influence, especially in KwaZulu-Natal, could impact ANC's support.