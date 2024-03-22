Sudan war: After escaping the war at home, refugees face hunger and diseases

The 11-month long war in Sudan continues to push thousands of men, women and children out of their homes. Over 40,000 people survive in this camp in Metche, in eastern Chad.

If humanitarian operations are still underway, finances and supplies are critically low, groups have aleted.

“CRS (Catholic Relief Services), Caritas Mongo, they gave us everything they have, and they support us. May God bless them. This is the second time that they have brought us food,” Saïd who is a refugee says.

In Chad, refugee numbers are at a 20-year high. Conflict-hit Sudan may become the world’s worst hunger crisis, the UN has warned.

Aid workers cannot reach everyone.

“You see, we are here distributing tokens (to identify everyone with UNHCR) so that things can be a bit orderly . Here we do distribution in a way that is a bit targeted manner,” Ahmat Absakine, Caritas staff member said.

In addition to the perils of hunger and dehydration the spread of diseases has proven deadly.

Marie Jose Alexander describes harsh living conditions.

“With few access to water there is of course a lot of water-borne diseases such as diarrhoea, cholera, and other diseases related to being in overcrowded places and with few access to sanitation.”

NGO Doctors Without borders said it has recorded almost 1,000 cases of Hepatitis E across camps in eastern Chad, which has caused the death of several pregnant women.