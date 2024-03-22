Embattled head of South Africa's parliament in bid to stop possible arrest

South Africa
The Speaker of South Africa's parliament on Friday sought to stop police from arresting her on corruption charges.
Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula filed an application in the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria seeking an order against her detention by law enforcement, local media reported on Friday. She argues that her arrest would hurt the integrity of parliament, asking to be summoned to a court of law instead.
Initial reports had suggested that she had handed herself over to police.
Mapisa-Nqakula is accused of soliciting bribes from a military contractor when she served as defence minister.
She was South Africa's defense minister between 2016 and 2019. The corruption accusations stem from a whistle blower who has not been named.
Earlier on Friday, the embattled head of the national assembly announced that she was taking special leave but stopped short of calling it a resignation.
