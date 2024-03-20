Welcome to Africanews

Football: 2030 FIFA World Cup bid logo unveiled

An aerial view of the Estadio Olimpico Metropolitano ahead of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 qualifying soccer match between Honduras and the United States in San Pedro Sula, H   -  
Copyright © africanews
Moises Castillo/Copyright 2021 The AP. All rights reserved
By Rédaction Africanews

Lisbon

The vision, pillars, logo and video of the 2030 FIFA World Cup bid were unveiled on Tuesday during a ceremony at Cidade do Futebol, the headquarters of the Portuguese Football Federation, in Oeiras near Lisbon.

The 2030 Football World Cup will take place in Portugal, Spain and Morocco.

The bid between the three countries was the only one for the World Cup that year.

However, the 2030 Football World Cup will take place across three continents and six countries.

The first three matches will be held in South America - Uruguay, Argentina and Paraguay - to mark the centenary of the first edition of what is football's biggest event worldwide, whose inaugural edition was in Uruguayan territory, in 1930.

The opening ceremony will take place in Montevideo.

Portugal makes its debut in organising a World Cup, after having already hosted the 2004 European Championship, while Spain organized Euro 1964 and the 1982 World Cup.

All six host countries automatically qualify for the tournament.

