Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger to form joint force to fight jihadist insurgency

Mali, Niger and Burkina Faso will form a joint force to meet the countries' defence and security goals.

The announcement was made Wednesday (Wed. 06) following the first official meeting of the three nation's military chiefs of staff in Niamey.

The head of Niger's army, general Moussa Salaou Barmou said the new task force would be "operational as soon as possible," but did not give further details on the size or remit of the force.

The countries formed in September, the Alliance of Sahel States known as AES.

The Liptako-Gourma Charter establishing the AES aims is to "establish an architecture of collective defence and mutual assistance for the benefit of [the three nation's] populations".

The Niger press agency reported the officials to took stock of the deteriorating security situation within AES countries.

General Barmou however said, the jihadist threat was being with the new impulse observed in the conduct of ongoing operations.

The Sahel region accounted for more deaths from terrorism in 2022 than South Asia and the (MENA) Middle East and North Africa regions combined, the 2023 Global terrorism Index reported.