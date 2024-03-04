Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

Guiness World Record: Ghanaian chef's attempt fails

Chef Failatu Abdul-Razak during her cook-athon.   -  
Copyright © africanews
Cleared
By Rédaction Africanews

Ghana

A Ghanaian chef's attempt to break the world record for the longest cooking marathon has failed, after breaking the rules set by the Guinness World Records.

Chef Failatu violated the rest break rules, her team said on Sunday, resulting in an unsuccesful attempt to beak the record.

"A statement from the Records Management Team cited a violation of the rest break rules, resulting in an unsuccessful attempt," said Kafui Dey, the team co-ordinator.

Her attempt in January caused widespread excitement across Ghana when she appeared to have broken the record after cooking non-stop for more than 227 hours.

The cook-athon received support from public figures across the country, including politicians, celebrities and even the Ghanaian military. 

Last year Nigerian chef Hilda Baci was crowned world cooking marathon record holder in June by the Guinness World Records. 

Her reign was short-lived however, with Irish chef Alan Fisher outdoing her by more than 24 hours. 

Related articles

From the same country

View more

Related articles

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..