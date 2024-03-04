Guiness World Record: Ghanaian chef's attempt fails

A Ghanaian chef's attempt to break the world record for the longest cooking marathon has failed, after breaking the rules set by the Guinness World Records.

Chef Failatu violated the rest break rules, her team said on Sunday, resulting in an unsuccesful attempt to beak the record.

"A statement from the Records Management Team cited a violation of the rest break rules, resulting in an unsuccessful attempt," said Kafui Dey, the team co-ordinator.

Her attempt in January caused widespread excitement across Ghana when she appeared to have broken the record after cooking non-stop for more than 227 hours.

The cook-athon received support from public figures across the country, including politicians, celebrities and even the Ghanaian military.

Last year Nigerian chef Hilda Baci was crowned world cooking marathon record holder in June by the Guinness World Records.

Her reign was short-lived however, with Irish chef Alan Fisher outdoing her by more than 24 hours.