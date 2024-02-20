AFCON 2025 to be scheduled forJuly-August 2025 in Morocco

**Initially scheduled for January-February 2025, a new speculation hints that African Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2025 could be held in the summer. The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has given its agreement in principle for the competition to be held in July-August 2025 in Morocco. **

This is to avoid interfering with the first 32-team Club World Cup scheduled for June 2025. CAF President Patrice Motsepe has refused to give the exact dates for the postponed AFCON, but on Monday, an official from the committee in charge of competitions is reported by RFI to have said there was "an agreement in principle between CAF and the Moroccan Football Federation for the CAN to be held during the summer, more precisely in July and August" 2025.

It is not the first time the African competition has been postponed. The two previous AFCONS were postponed. AFCON 2021 was played in January-February 2022 in Cameroon, and the most recent African Cup, still officially named AFCON 2023, began on January 13 in Côte d'Ivoire, before being won by the host country a week ago.

Qualifying for the AFCON 2025 has still not begun. A preliminary round is scheduled from March 18 to 26, according to the CAF calendar.