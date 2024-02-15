Members of the Arab Group say they have "massive support " support among U.N. Security Council members to pass a draft resolution calling for a cease-fire in Gaza.

Palestinian Ambassador Riyad Mansour said the impending Israeli military invasion of Rafah would "depopulate" the Gaza Strip, and urged Council members to vote for the draft when it is advanced by Algeria.

The U.S. ambassador to the United Nations warned last week that the proposed resolution demanding an immediate humanitarian cease-fire between is putting “sensitive negotiations” for a prolonged humanitarian pause and release of all Israeli hostages “in jeopardy.”

Linda Thomas-Greenfield told U.N. reporters on Friday that the U.S. is working “on a strong, compelling proposal” to release the Israeli hostages and get desperately needed humanitarian aid to Palestinians in Gaza.

Mansour said you were the United States' efforts are "appreciated" but stressed that it is "high time now for the Security Council to decide on a humanitarian cease fire resolution."

Algeria, the Arab representative on the council, circulated the draft resolution to the Security Council's 15 members last Wednesday.

It does not mention the hostages. Instead, it demands that all parties comply with international law, calls for unhindered access for humanitarian aid, and “rejects the forced displacement of the Palestinian civilian population.”