Election protests turn deadly in Senegal

Senegal
On Saturday (Feb. 10) at least two people were confirmed dead after protests were held across Senegal, Friday (Feb. 09).
Demonstrators were not allowed to gather, and groups were dispersed by security forces.
The victims confirmed so far, two men in their twenties, were killed in Saint-Louis and in Dakar according to local media reports.
The victim in Saint-Louis was a student. He was killed on a school campus following demonstrations in the northern city, according to a statement from the public prosecutor.
Anger has mounted since President Sall last week postponed presidential elections scheduled this month.
The delay came hours before official campaigning was due to begin.
Parliament backed a delay until December and voted to keep Sall in power until his successor takes office, which is unlikely to be before early 2025.
Sall's second term was due to end April 2nd.
The president said he postponed the vote because of a dispute between parliament and the Constitutional Council over aspiring candidates who were not allowed to stand.
In an interview Friday (Feb. 09), he said he wants to rapidly organize a national dialogue that will pave the way for a peaceful electoral process.
Opposition lawmakers have filed an appeal at the Constitutional court while presidential candidates appealed to the Supreme Court.
A new round of protests is planned for Tuesday (Feb. 13).
Senegalese in the diaspora have also taken to the streets. In France where a large community of Senegalese lives, crowds gathered Saturday (Feb. 10) in major cities including Paris, Bordeaux (South west) and Nice (south).
Go to video
A man accused of killing his girlfriend in Massachusetts escapes from police custody in Kenya
02:10
Senegalese frustrated as parliament backs postponement of Feb. 25 election
00:55
Senegal parliament delays election until December
Go to video
Spain says over 1,000 migrants reached its Canary Islands in 3 days as more attempt deadly crossing
01:09
Senegal cuts internet access as lawmakers debate a bill to possibly extend the president's tenure
01:00
AU says 'concerned' at events in Senegal, wants elections held