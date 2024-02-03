Welcome to Africanews

Stabbing attack at parisian train station raises security concerns ahead of Olympic Games

Soldiers patrol outside the Gare de Lyon station after an attack, Saturday, Feb. 3, 2024 in Paris.   -  
Copyright © africanews
Christophe Ena/Copyright 2024 The AP. All rights reserved.
By Rédaction Africanews

France

An assailant injured three people in a stabbing attack at the Gare de Lyon train station in Paris on Saturday.

The attack, occurring at approximately 8 a.m., adds to the string of security concerns in the Olympic host city just six months before the Summer Games are set to open.

Paris police swiftly detained the attacker, who used a sharp weapon in the assault. One of the victims sustained serious stomach wounds, while the other two suffered lighter injuries. The police have not provided further immediate details about the incident.

The suspect in custody is identified as a Malian national who presented an Italian driving license to officers. The motive behind the attack remains unclear.

This assault follows a series of recent knife attacks in Paris, raising concerns about the city's security. In December, a tourist was killed, and two others were wounded near the Eiffel Tower in a similar incident. Additionally, in January last year, six people were injured in a stabbing at the Gare du Nord train station.

The authorities are expected to intensify security measures in the wake of this latest attack, as Paris remains on high alert in the lead-up to the Summer Games.

Additional sources • Nadia Colombe Gbané

