Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

Secretary of State Antony Blinken hosts Kenyan counterpart Musalia Mudavadi

Secretary of State Antony Blinken, second from left, speaks during a meeting with Kenyan Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi, second from right, at the State Department   -  
Copyright © africanews
Susan Walsh/Copyright 2024 The AP. All rights reserved.

By Agencies

USA

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken meets with Kenyan Prime Cabinet Secretary and Cabinet Secretary for Foreign and Diaspora Affairs Musalia Mudavadi at the State Department Thursday to highlight the longstanding strategic partnership between the two countries.

Blinken expressed gratitude for the relationship with Kenya, "a key democratic partner," and said he looked forward to working together on bilateral issues and opportunities to address regional and global challenges.

"The work that Kenya is doing to promote regional peace and security, the efforts that we're also making together to deepen and strengthen our economic relationship. All of these, I think, are very important and positive signs of the depth and breadth of the relationship," Blinken said.

Mudavadi extended greetings from Kenyan President William Ruto and echoed Blinken's remarks on discussing "consolidating" the partnership between the United States and Kenya.

You may also like

From the same country

View more

You may also like

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..