AFCON 2023: Ivorians celebrate after victory over Senegal

Jubilant scenes erupted across Côte d'Ivoire after the Elephants qualified for the quarter-finals at the expense of Senegal (1-1 5 t.a.b.) on Monday.

Having miraculously qualified for the last 16, the host country, Côte d'Ivoire, eliminated Senegal, the holders of the title and great favourites for the last 16.

The Senegalese opened the scoring in the fourth minute with a cross from Sadio Mané to Habib Diallo.

Franck Kessié (86th), who came on for Sangaré (73rd), converted a penalty in the 86th minute to give the Ivorians hope.

Emerse Faé's side, appointed to the bench following Jean-Louis Gasset's ouster after the group stage, booked their place in the next round by winning the penalty shoot-out.