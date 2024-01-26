Welcome to Africanews

Nigeria ; Nine arrested after deadly clashes in Plateau state

Police and civilians visit the site of the police headquarters bombed by a suicide bomber in   -  
Copyright © africanews
Sunday Alamba/AP
By Rédaction Africanews

Nigeria

Police in Plateau state, central Nigeria, have arrested nine individuals linked to renewed attacks in the Mangu area. Over the past two days, at least 50 people lost their lives in communal clashes.

On Wednesday, armed men targeted villages near Mangu town, following confrontations between two rival ethnic groups that saw mosques and churches set ablaze the previous day. 

General Edward Buba, spokesperson for the Nigerian military, confirmed the deployment of special forces to hot spots in the state to contain the situation.

