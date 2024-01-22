Felix Tshisekedi sworn in for second term amid disputed election

Despite legal challenges and the dismissal of a petition, the opposition figures have called for nationwide protests to contest the election results and demand a rerun. The government, in response, has warned of cracking down on these protests.

The Democratic Republic of Congo's (DRC) incumbent leader, Felix Tshisekedi, was sworn in for a second term as president in a ceremony held at the Stade des Martyrs in Kinshasa. The event drew thousands of Congolese citizens and saw the presence of several African heads of state and foreign envoys.

During his inaugural speech, President Tshisekedi pledged to unite the country and put an end to the armed conflicts that have displaced millions in eastern DRC. The 60-year-old leader, who secured victory with 73 percent of the votes according to the electoral commission, promised to build a strong, united, and prosperous nation during his second term.

However, the election has been marred by disputes, with nine opposition candidates rejecting the results, citing widespread vote rigging and malpractices. Despite legal challenges and the dismissal of a petition, the opposition figures have called for nationwide protests to contest the election results and demand a rerun. The government, in response, has warned of cracking down on these protests.

Amidst these tensions, millions of Congolese citizens are hopeful that President Tshisekedi will fulfill his promise of bringing positive change. Traditional Chief Adrien Mutundu expressed his hopes, stating, "I ask God to touch the President's heart so that he respects what he just told us. He said he will correct the mistakes he made in his first term."

Former Presidential Candidate Theodore Ngoy highlighted the option of contesting election results through street protests, reminding the president of his own history of taking to the streets for similar reasons.

As President Tshisekedi embarks on his second term, he faces a nation grappling with internal divisions, economic challenges, and heightened insecurity in the east. Despite the obstacles, he has committed to addressing these issues and bringing about positive change in the DRC. The next few years will test the president's ability to navigate a fractured political landscape and deliver on his promises for a better and more stable Congo.