Sudan’s govt pulls out of IGAD extraordinary summit

Sudan entered Monday in the 9th month of the war with no politically negotiated solution at hand.

The nation's government said it won't attend the January 18th IGAD extraordinary summit.

According to local media Sudan Tribune, the ministry of foreign affairs cited the need for a face-to-face meeting between the warring generals prior to broader discussions with the regional bloc.

The conflict has killed over 12,000 people and displaced millions leaving them with no prospects.

Habab remembers the day the conflict broke out: "At the time the war broke out, we were busy revising for exams that were scheduled after the end of ramadhan. But like many other projects we had, the war disrupted everything."

The U.N. humanitarian chief said on January 4, that nearly 25 million people accross Sudan will need humanitarian assistance in 2024.

In December, more than 500,000 people fled their homes in Jazeera province, in Sudan's South, following the capture of the state's capital by RSF fighters.

The WHO says 1 in 7 children under five are acutely malnourished.

In December, rival commanders El Burhan and Hemedti agreed to a one-to-one meeting under the aegis of Igad. However, the meeting was reportedly cancelled when RSF general Hemedti pulled out.

Citing the rotating president ofthe Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD), Agenzia Nova reported that Uganda will host the summit that should tackle the ongoing crisis between Ethiopia and Somalia and the war in Sudan.