Kenya law society protests Ruto's judiciary critique

A tussle is building up between the judiciary and the executive branches of government in Kenya. This follows president William Ruto's remarks where he claimed that the judiciary is working with some unnamed people to derail his government policies through court orders but a section of lawyers have tasked him to name the judges.

The Law Society of Kenya organized a peaceful protest against the president for his sentiments in what they term as the president over stepping his mandate of upholding the rule of law. The president of the Law Society of Kenya maintains that William Ruto’s remarks could throw the country into anarchy.

Eric Theuri it is the President of the law society of kenya: "If the president would want to say that as a Kenyan he can choose which order of the court to obey or not, what makes it different from any other Kenyan from saying, we are not going to obey those orders. The path that we have taken is a path that can only lead us to one result and that is anarchy."

According to Kalonzo Musyoka of the opposition, the president is trying to intimidate judges into giving court rulings that only favour his government.

The chief Justice Martha Koome had earlier responded to president william Ruto that the Judiciary and the executive are equal arms of government and that judges would carry out their duties without fear or favour.