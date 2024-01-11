Nigerian army “neutralizes 86 terrorists”, vows to emerge victorious in terrorism fight

Nigeria's forces are still very much engaged in the fight against terrorists and are counting on citizens.

The Director of Defence Media Operations announced Thursday (Jan. 11) that the Nigerian army had recently killed 86 terrorists and arrested another 101.

Citing Major General Edward Buba, local media reported that troops also arrested 30 perpetrators of oil theft and rescued 21 kidnapped hostages.

The major general addressed journalists in Abuja. He said the goals of the military in 2024 remained unchanged namely locate and destroy the terrorists wherever they hide.

Edward Buba urged citizens to provide information to assist military efforts promising that the Nigerian forces would act on such tip-offs.

Nigeria's insecurity crisis is multi-faceted. Militant groups as well as militia gangs, known locally as bandits, terrorize residents.

The jihadist insurgency in the country's northeast has lasted for 14 years.

The fighters have caused the death of some 40,000 and forced more than two million to displace.