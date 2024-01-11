Ethiopia-Somaliland deal: A pivotal move for sea access and regional relations (Business Africa)

Ethiopia recently secured access to the Red Sea's strategic coasts by signing an agreement with Somaliland, leasing a 20-km stretch of its coastline.

With the Red Sea accounting for 15% of global maritime trade, this deal allows Ethiopia to diversify its sea access beyond Djibouti, where it currently relies on a single corridor for 95% of its imports and exports.

The agreement prompts questions about its potential impact.

Despite Nigeria and Ghana constituting approximately 60% of the (Economic Community of West African States’ GDP, these anglophone nations are strapping to the currency attributed to the ease of conversion and the relative stability of its value. Here is more to how the controversial FCFA is gaining popularity in Nigeria and Ghana.

In 2023, South Africa celebrated a tourism resurgence, hosting nearly 8 million international visitors. With sights set on surpassing pre-COVID figures by March 2024, the nation's success hinges on the diverse influx of African tourists, top source countries, and a symbiotic relationship between wildlife conservation and economic growth.