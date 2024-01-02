Following the recent appointment of ex-opposition leader Succès Masra to the prime ministerial position, 24 hours prior, in Chad, the unveiling of the new government on Tuesday brought attention to both familiar faces and subtle shifts in key areas.

This development signifies a crucial step in the nation's transition, geared towards organizing general elections by the close of 2024 and reinstating constitutional order.

Presidency Secretary General, Mahamat Ahmat Alhabo, presented the list, revealing that the core members of the outgoing team have retained their roles, ensuring a sense of stability in the government's foundation.

With 41 ministers, including 5 ministers of state and 11 secretaries of state, the composition stands as a testament to the government's commitment to inclusivity. Noteworthy is the emphasis on elevating women and youth within its ranks, underscoring a dedication to diverse ethnic representation.

To the Source of renewable energy. Thank you, Dignified People, for this special bond between us and this solidly rooted popular trust. #TransfoCare #ReconcilingInJusticeAndEquality

While some familiar faces bid farewell, a wave of fresh perspectives has joined the administration. The Succès Masra team draws intriguing parallels to the departing Prime Minister Saleh Kebzabo's team, with subtle changes observed in crucial sectors such as telecommunications, sports, national education, and the economy.

In accordance with republican practice and custom, following the promulgation of the Constitution today, I have tendered my resignation as Prime Minister and that of my Government to the President of the Transition. Happy New Year to all and may Allah guide us.

This newly formed government is poised to resonate with opponents of the transition, responding to their calls for a "government of transformation" rather than a mere "continuation." This delicate balance between continuity and transformation reflects a nuanced approach to the nation's evolving political landscape.