Nigerian Governor Vows Justice After Deadly Attacks Claim Over 100 Lives

In Nigeria, a day after a series of attacks on villages claimed over 100 lives, Plateau state Governor Caleb Mutfwang affirmed that the perpetrators will be brought to justice.

He expressed dismay that the season meant for peace, laughter, and joy in the communities of the state is marred by the actions of evildoers.

"It is sad that within the last two days, we have lost innocent people as a result of incessant attacks in parts of the Mangu and Bokkos local government areas. As a matter of fact, my own intelligence is putting it at not less than 50 people. Let me say enough is enough. We cannot continue these senseless, stupid, unprovoked attacks. It is totally uncalled-for," said the state Governor.

The attacks, which started in the Bokkos area, spilled into the neighboring Barkin Ladi, where 30 people were found dead, according to local chairman Danjuma Dakil.

For years, bitter competition has raged between transhumant herders and sedentary farmers over natural resources in central and north-western Nigeria, with the latter accusing the former of plundering their land with their livestock.

Aggravated by climate change and the demographic explosion in this country of 215 million inhabitants, the sporadic violence has led to a serious security crisis, with attacks by heavily armed bandits and endless reprisals between communities, as well as a humanitarian crisis.

The governor criticized security agencies for their reactionary strategy instead of proactive measures.

"We will not rest until we bring those culpable of these dastardly acts to book. Clearance operations, in conjunction with other security agencies, would commence immediately," added Abdullsalam Abubakar, Nigerian Army commander.

The governor highlighted the lack of arrests and prosecutions as a contributing factor to the ongoing crisis, noting that some citizens of the states feel their attackers are being protected.

Nigeria's new president, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, who took office last May, has made the fight against insecurity one of the priorities of his mandate.