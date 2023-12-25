Zambia: President Hakainde Hichilema pardons 588 prisoners

Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema has pardoned 588 inmates in various correctional facilities across the country.

The freed prisoners include 11 elderly and one mother with a baby, according to the Minister of Home Affairs and Internal Security Jack Mwiimb.

On Mwimb on Sunday told journalists in the capital Lusaka, the life sentence of an inmate was commuted to 35 years while two inmates on death row have their sentences commuted to life.

The pardoning of the inmates by President Hichilema was in line with Article 97 of the country's Constitution which confers authority on the president to pardon or substitute punishments imposed on convicted persons.

The minister said the pardoned inmates had demonstrated good conduct after undergoing rehabilitation processes that will enable them integrate well into the society.

The president’s decision has been met with praise, particularly from human rights organizations.