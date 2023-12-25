Christmas lights bring festive cheer to Lagos despite gloom over economy

The spirit of Christmas is in the air, evident in the festive lights adorning the streets and buildings of Nigeria's economic capital.

Despite this seasonal joy, Nigerians grapple with challenges such as elevated inflation, tripled fuel prices, and significantly weakened Naira during the holiday period.

On Sunday evening, illuminations at various locations in Lagos were lit up for the holiday season and residents came to enjoy them.

Nigerians have been faced with rising costs of living and fuel shortages this year, so the bright lights which don't rely on the national electricity grid with its regular power cuts, were a welcome sight.

13-year-old, Oluwadarasimi Alegi, said he is surprised the lights could be set up despite the state of the country’s current economy.

During his six months in office, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu introduced economic reforms that the government said would grow the economy and attract more foreign investment.

Those reforms, including the removal of costly gas subsidie, have instead worsened the hardship for many in the west African nation where surging inflation of 27.3% is already squeezing families.

Economic watchers say Nigeria may need to scrawl for a while before things begin to shape up economically.

The Christmas decorations seen at major locations in Lagos will continue through until mid-January.