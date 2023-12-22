Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

Christmas decorations light up Lagos as economic context overshadows festivities

Cars drive past Christmas decorations on a street in Lagos, Nigeria, Monday, Dec. 18, 2023.   -  
Copyright © africanews
Sunday Alamba/Copyright 2023 The AP. All rights reserved
By Rédaction Africanews

and AFP

Nigeria

Christmas time is in the air. The lights in the streets and buildings around Nigeria's economic capital are testimony to this.

Twinkling Christmas Light Displays could be admired under Falomo Bridge, where portraits of the Chibok girls kidnapped by Boko Haram are painted or outside the Church of the Assumption in Lagos.

However, the festive season doesn't mean that hardest hit by the cost-of-living crisis will experience a break.

At the Obalende market in Lagos, trade has slowed. When the few who can still tighten their belt/ buy presents, it comes with sacrifices.

Even though the government announced Wednesday it would subsidise the price of bus tickets to halve the cost between December 21 and January 4, some have sacrificed travelling to other regions and will thus far from their loved ones.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu who was inaugurated president launched a reform agenda aimed at attracting investment and ended a costly fuel subsidy.

Nigerians now struggle with higher inflation, tripled fuel prices and a sharply weakened naira.

Related articles

From the same country

View more

Related articles

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..