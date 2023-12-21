Welcome to Africanews

AfDB to pull out international staff from Addis Ababa after breach of "diplomatic protocol"

Photo show the African Development Bank (AfDB) headquarter in Abidjan on September 17, 2015.   -  
Copyright © africanews
ISSOUF SANOGO/AFP
By Rédaction Africanews

Ethiopia

The African Development Bank announced Wednesday (Dec. 20) the immediate withdrawal of all its international staff from Ethiopia.

The group said in a statement that the decision followed the breach of "diplomatic protocol and assault by Ethiopian security forces" on two of the African Development Bank's international members of staff.

On the October 31st, the AFDB says they were unlawfully arrested, physically assaulted, and detained for hours without charge or any official explanation.

On learning of the incident, the group's President Dr Akinwumi Adesina contacted the highest levels of authority in the Ethiopian government, following which the Bank's two staff members were released.

At the time of the formal complaint last month, the AfDB said the Ethiopian authorities promised to investigate, and Ethiopian state finance minister Eyob Tekalign said his government regretted the incident, Reuters reported.

On Wednesday, the AFDB said the situation was still not yet resolved in a satisfactory manner.

Locally recruited employees will remain in Addis Ababa.

As of Sept. 30, The AfDB's ongoing portfolio in Ethiopia comprised 22 projects worth $1.24 billion

Additional sources • Afdb - Reuters

