Niger: West African court orders Mohamed Bazoum's "immediate" release

The Court of Justice of the Economic Community of West African States (Ecowas) on Friday ordered the "immediate" release of Mohamed Bazoum, Niger's president who has been held captive since the coup that overthrew him on July 26, and that of his family.

The Court "orders the defendant (the military authorities in Niamey, editor's note) to release all the applicants immediately and unconditionally", said the judge, who deliberated in Abuja.

"The defendant has violated their right not to be arbitrarily detained", he declared.

The Court also asked that Mohamed Bazoum be reinstated in his position.

"It is Mohamed Bazoum who represents the State of Niger", he "remains President of the Republic", the judge assured.

"There are constitutional rights that have been violated", as well as "political rights", he said.

Mohamed Bazoum has been sequestered in his presidential residence with his wife Haziza and their son Salem, since he was overthrown by a coup d'état on July 26.

In mid-September, the deposed president appealed to the Ecowas Court of Justice for his release and the restoration of constitutional order in the country.

The application filed by his lawyers cited the "arbitrary arrest" and "violation of the freedom of movement" of Mr. Bazoum, his wife, and their son.